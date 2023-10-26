Sanitation Minister must resign immediately, she is not fit for purpose - Keta MP

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has made a strong call for the immediate resignation of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Prempeh.



According to him, she is not fit for her role as a minister.



This follows a recent comment made by the minister about the communities that have been affected by the flood from the dam spillage.



The Sanitation Minister, Freda Prempeh said that the government, Volta River Authority (VRA) and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are suffering blame despite the massive education and other efforts that they invested from January 2023 till early September when the spillage was nearing.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the MP, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, expressed his concerns about the minister's statements and asked that she resign.



“For the Sanitation Minister, being a minister of state she knows the ramification of her statement. I am just calling on the sanitation minister to resign humbly. Because she is not fit for purpose. We are in a crisis, and there are a lot of sanitation issues and instead of providing leadership and providing hope for the people, she chose to insult the people of the Volta region.



Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, continued that the Dr Freda Prempeh who is also a member of parliament should have cooperated with the MPs whose constituencies have been affected for a collaborative effort to tackle the disaster rather than making comments that suggest that the communities members are to be blamed for the disaster.



“She is a member of parliament and she is supposed to know what is expected of her. She needs to do the needful.



“You have colleagues and members of parliament whose areas have been flooded by the negligence of VRA, this is a made-up disaster, not a natural disaster,” he said.



He continued: “Instead of her calling on us so we give her the briefing with her leadership at the minister of sanitation, to see now best to even come to our aid to actually help the people in the 11 constituency affected, she chose to sit in Accra to say that they are spending a lot of money to purify the water for the people to drink, are we the people who caused it?”



