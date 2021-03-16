General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Sangu Delle wins young global leaders award

Sangu Delle, CEO, Africa Health Holdings

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Health Holdings, Sangu Delle, has been selected by the World Economic Forum to receive the 2021 Most Promising 112 Young Global Leaders Award under the age of 40.



He joins Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who was part of the awardees last year and other Chief Executive Officers across the globe who have contributed immensely towards working on more than 30 COVID-19 related initiatives and are committed to improving the state of the world.



Mr. Delle and other Africans among the Young Global Leaders will benefit from the Aliko Dangote Fellowship which is aimed at increasing the quality and quantity of young leaders on the continent.