Sandvik committed to leading shift towards digitally driven and automated industries - MD

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: Malik Daabu, Contributor

The Ghana branch of global mining giant, Sandvik Mining and Construction Limited, has unveiled the company’s revamped vibrant brand identity.



The unveiling event was held at the company’s plush Pakyi No. 1 Office, in the Ashanti regional capital, marking a significant milestone for the company's West Africa Sales Area.



The Swedish mining equipment and technology leviathan breathed new life into its brand identity and held a global brand launch on September 21, 2023.



Consequently, the West Africa Sales Area operations of the company, headquartered in Accra, Ghana, unveiled the new vibrant look this week.



Sales Area Vice President and the Managing Director, Mr. Nuhu Salifu was represented by Mr. George Antwi, the Business Line Manager for Load and Haul and the Site Manager for the Pakyi Office at the unveiling ceremony.



He said the new brand identity of the company amplifies Sandvik Mining’s place as a dominant player in the industry and its unyielding determination to continue to demonstrate respect for sustainability.



"Today, Sandvik presents a new visual identity. It highlights the company’s commitment to lead the shift towards digitally driven and automated industries," Mr. Antwi told excited staff of the company.



He underscored the brand's alignment with Sandvik's current position as a technological pioneer, fostering improved productivity, efficiency, and sustainability for its customers.







Managers of the company say the updated brand identity is built upon three fundamental pillars for which the company is renowned - proactive partnerships, forward-thinking solutions, and sustainable progress.



Drawing inspiration from the 1962 Sandvik logo, the new logo pays homage to the company's heritage while heralding a modern era. Additionally, a novel symbol was introduced, symbolizing progress and circularity, encapsulating Sandvik's dedication to advancing the world through engineering.



The Kumasi unveiling event was livened by Ghanaian cultural display and culminated in the hoisting of the new Sandvik flag at the Pakyi Office. The West African team marked the occasion with a celebratory cake, chanting their new strategic mantra - "Advancing the world through engineering."



Sandvik Mining and Construction Ghana Limited's redefined brand identity stands as a testament to its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence, paving the way for a future marked by technological advancement and enduring partnerships, the managers said.