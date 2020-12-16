Regional News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Sandema residents appeal to Akufo-Addo to improve NHIS

Residents in the Builsa North District capital, Sandema, in the Upper East Region are asking the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve upon the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in his next administration.



According to them, the NHIS is not effective in most healthcare facilities across the District, coupled with a shortage of basic medicines in public health facilities, especially at the Sandema District Hospital, which serves as a referral facility for the area.



According to the residents, relatives of patients mostly from the hospital are referred to private pharmaceutical shops within the Sandema Township, and in some cases Bolgatanga, the Regional capital, to buy some basic prescribed life-saving medications.



Ms. Beatrice Akanvaribiam, a resident, who expressed these concerns in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sandema, called on the President-elect to critically pay attention to the health sector, and improve the quality of the NHIS.



“The few things I would want the President-elect to address in our District here is the Health Insurance. These days when you go to the hospital, the Health Insurance does not work at all. Apart from taking your folder, you cannot get anything from the hospital. The insurance is not as effective as it used to be,” she said.



She said it is her expectation that the government would ensure that the NHIS functions properly to benefit all Ghanaians, especially those in rural communities who rely heavily on the Scheme to access basic health care services.



On education, Ms. Akanvaribiam who is a student said it is her expectation that government would improve on the quality of the Free Senior High School (Free-SHS) policy and ensure its continuation to enable many children at the SHS level and those yet to enroll to benefit from the policy.



Mr. Clifford Ayuekanbey, a teacher and resident of Sandema, said “What I really expect from this government is the termination of the double-track system. I also want them to maintain the Free-SHS because it has helped a lot of people.”



He said the Free-SHS policy is beneficial to many families, especially in the northern sector of the country, and emphasized the need for government to eliminate the double-track system.

