Sandema escape: Inmate sentenced 24-month for jailbreak – Police

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

One of the six escapees re-arrested by Police in Sandema in the Upper East region has been sentenced to 24-months imprisonment.



Six suspects at the Sandema Police Station last Saturday escaped from the cells but one was re-arrested some hours after they escaped.



Speaking on Kasapa 102.5 Fm the Public Relations Officer for the Region, ASP David Fianko Okyere says the Police is in the process of publishing the pictures of the other five suspects yet to be apprehended.



Narrating how the six escaped from the Police cell, ASP Fianko said: “So these suspects were making noise and using their legs to hit the cells doors and the building. When the Police ask them what the problem is, they complained they were thirsty. So they were offered water since the Police had the suspicion that these men would want to escape.



He continued: “Quickly a reinforcement was called from the nearby patrol team, so the Police upon returning to the charge office realized that six of the suspects had escaped as result of the weakened cell doors they were hitting their legs with which had created some space.”



ASP Fianko called on the general public to assist the Police with information about the 5 suspects on the run adding that they may be hiding in the region.



He, however, stated that the police officers on duty have been tasked within two weeks to produce additional information on the escapees for their immediate arrest.