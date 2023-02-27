Sanctions and investigations: GES sends warning to SHS heads selling free items on prospectus

General News of Monday, 27 February 2023

The Ghana Education Service has sent out a strong worded caution to heads of second cycle schools across the country who are engaging in the sales of items that are on the prospectus for their first year students.



According to a release by the GES, and signed by the Acting Director, Schools and Instruction Division, Prince Charles Agyemang-Duah, some of the items being sold are free.



The statement added that the GES takes a strong exception to the practice and have since ordered all such persons to desist from it.



“It has come to the attention of the Management of the Ghana Education Service that some Heads of Second Cycle Schools are issuing unapproved prospectus and also selling some of the items on the prospectus to Form One students who report to their schools for admission. Some Heads are also allegedly selling free items that are supplied by the government to the students.



“Management of the Ghana Education Service takes strong exception to this practice, and wishes to state unequivocally that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect,” the statement said.



The statement also said that strong sanctions and investigations have been initiated into the matter and the perpetrators will be dealt with.



“Investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools. Heads of Second Cycle Schools are therefore, cautioned to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students. Any Head of School caught demanding any item(s) aside the approved ones will be severely sanctioned,” the statement added.



The statement also directed all regional directors of education to visit all schools under their supervision and ensure that the directive is carried out to the letter.



