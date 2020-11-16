General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Sanction Hajia Fati over ‘Mahama killed Rawlings’ video – Clergy group to Akufo-Addo

Prophet Oberempong CP is President of the group

New Patriotic Party loyalist, Hajia Fati is in trouble following a viral video in which she is heard accusing former President John Dramani Mahama of killing the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings.



The NPP faithful, aside from directly accusing Mr. Mahama of being behind the sudden death of Mr. Rawlings also accused him of killing former President John Evans Atta-Mills and former Vice President Amissah Arthur and further warned the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II to be cautious of the NDC flagbearer so he does not suffer a similar fate.



Read the full statement below:



PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO AND HIS PARTY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY SANCTION HAJIA FATI OVER HER IRRESPONSIBLE COMMENTS ABOUT RAWLINGS' DEATH



The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) is charging the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to immediately call to order and sanction their loudmouth Hajia Fati over her irresponsible comment about the former president Jerry John Rawlings death to prove to Ghanaians that the party doesn’t support her unguided comments.



We were highly surprised and disappointed to see a video of the NPP’s activist Hajia Fati in which she was accusing former president and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama of killing Jerry John Rawlings for power.



In the same video Hajia Fati is heard cautioning the Asantehene Otumfour Osei-Tutu II to be careful so that John Dramani Mahama does not kill him as well since she heard Mr. Mahama Paid a visit to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom a day before Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings died.



The KLM thinks such unguided, irresponsible, scandalous and character demeaning comments has great potentials of igniting anger which could end up in political violence especially in this season of election.



We are hereby expecting the NPP as a party to not only call her to order but activate visible sanctions on her to demonstrate the party’s dissociation from her childish and inhuman conduct at a time when the whole nation is in grief.



Everybody can die and death is inevitable as long as we remain mortal beings therefore accusing a political opponent of killing his party founder in exchange for political power is highly unfortunate and must be condemned in no uncertain terms by the leadership of the NPP or we conclude the party supports her utterances.



Let us all learn to be disciplined and respect the reputations of others.





Signed: Prophet Oberempong CP -President( 0202682846)

Signed: Spokesperson-Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah (020 434 7987)

General Secretary-Rev Nana Takyi Asiedu(024 472 1767)



Thank you All.

God bless KLM

God bless Ghana.

God bless Christianity.

