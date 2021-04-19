Samuel Osene-Akwah grabs four awards at the 2021 Communication Students' Awards

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Nana Asem Bi Nti, Contributor

Samuel Osene-Akwah went home with four awards at the just ended Communication Students' Awards held at Pentecost University on Saturday 17 April 2021.



He is a level 400 Communication Studies Student (Public Relations) at the Pentecost University which is located at Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region. Also, he is a native of Akyem Apedwa in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Amongst the awards Samuel Osene-Akwah won include; Best Student Political Communicator, Best Student Union PRO, Best Student in Public Relations (PR), and Best Student Columnist.



The Communication Students' Awards is a top-notch scheme that has been developed to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of Communication Studies Students across Ghana. This is the 2nd edition which was organized to award and recognize the hard work and dedication of Students within the communication studies environment in the country.



Over 40 awards were presented to communication studies students from various universities in Ghana who have distinguished themselves in public relations, journalism, movie, etc.



Below is the full list of the Winners for the maiden edition of the Awards.



1. Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print) – Betty Tutuwaa



2. Best Campus Radio of the Year – Pentvars Radio 96.1 FM



3. Best Columnist of the year – Samuel Osene-Akwah



4. Best Graphic Designer- Adjetey Kai Priscilla



5. Best News Presenter- Esther Mensah Brown



6. Best Photography- Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong



7. Best Student Actor- Bernard Owusu



8. Best Student Actress- Narh Millicent



9. Best Student Artist/Painter – Mavis Drorvu



10. Best Student Blogger- Sika official



11. Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)- Michael Darko (MD)



12. Best Student Documentary – Chris Appiah-Badu



13. Best Student Fashionista (Female)- Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi



14. Best Student Fashionista (Male)- Agyapong Joseph



15. Best Student in Music – YPa



16. Best Student in Online Journalism- Stephen Bernard Donkor



17. Best Student in PR- Samuel Osene-Akwah



18. Best Student in Print Journalism-Efo Korku Mawutor



19. Best Student in Radio- Abrantie Kwesi Gyamfi



20. Best Student in Television – Michael Kofi Oduro



21. Best Student Marketing Company-Betty T Ventures



22. Best Student MC- Abrantie Kwesi



23. Best Student Model (Female) – Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)



24. Best Student Model (Male)- Kumi Addo Trovel



25. Best Student Online Portal- Knust Live



26. Best Student Poet- Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws



27. Best Student Political Communicator- Samuel Osene-Akwah



28. Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie)-Nanah Qwameh



29. Best Students Activist- Edward Mortey



30. Best Students Communicator of the year- Edward Mortey



31. Best Student Showbiz Presenter- Opoku Joseph



32. Best Student Sport Presenter – Michael Kofi Oduro



33. Best union student PRO – Samuel Osene-Akwah



34. Best Video Editor – Prince Kwadwo Enti



35. Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting- Yankey Thomas Bentum



36. Student Author- Gyimah Kharismah



37. Student Brand Ambassador of the Year- MyzAyi Yunus



38. Student COVID 19 Online news- Aboagye Michael



39. Student DJ of the Year- DJ Moller



40. Student Make-up Artist of the year- Ruth Bentum-Micah



41. Student Production House of The Year- Lord Kay Production



42. Student Radio host Of the Year- Opoku Joseph



43. Students COVID 19 Radio News – Bedi Prince Sellasie



44. Student Social Media Influencer – Sikaofficial



45. Student TV host Of the Year – Stephen Bernard Donkor



46. Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie) – MyzAyi Yunus



It came as no surprise to many students when Samuel Osene-Akwah won these categories, he is known for his dedication and commitment to the Communication discipline. He dedicated the awards to Pentecost University, Okyeman Youth For Development, his Course mates, the New Patriotic Party, Families and friends for supporting him.