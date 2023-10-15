Samuel Osei Brobbey no more headteacher of St Andrews SHS

Regional News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

The management of St Andrews Group of Schools and Companies has officially announced that Samuel Osei Brobbey is no longer the Headteacher of St Andrews Senior High School in Dunkwa-On-Offing, Central Region.



In a statement dated October 11, 2023, signed by the Director, Prof Richard Asiedu, the school's management clarified the need for this announcement due to Samuel Osei Brobbey's misleading claim to the position of headteacher.



The statement revealed that Brobbey has been falsely offering admission to students for Form Three classes.



These students were accommodated in substandard rooms, with Brobbey claiming it was part of one of the St Andrews Schools' branches.



The statement categorically stated that Samuel Osei Brobbey, who is currently employed at Santet Oxford SHS, is no longer associated with St Andrews SHS.



His departure from St Andrews SHS was under unfortunate and unpalatable circumstances due to the nature of the offence.



Due to his prior role as Headteacher at St Andrews SHS in Dunkwa-On-Offin, Mr Brobbey continued to represent himself as a member of the school's staff.



He used this false association to deceive unsuspecting individuals by placing them in inadequate hostels and enrolling them in certain schools without their knowledge.



The statement cautioned former students, parents, and prospective students, advising them that Brobbey is no longer affiliated with St Andrews SHS.



"Anyone engaging with him on behalf of the school does so at their own risk," the statement said.



Furthermore, the statement clarified that the current Headteacher of St Andrews SHS in Dunkwa-On-Offin is Samuel Badu Gyenin.



The public was urged not to be swayed by the former Headteacher's actions and encouraged those seeking admission to visit the school's campus on the Opokukrom road.



