General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Atta Mills escapes death

A photo of the dented car

Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Equafo Abirem, Samuel Atta Mills, is reported to have been involved in an accident on Monday, August 24, 2020.



According to Daily Guide Network, the accident of the brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills happened at the Komenda junction after embarking on a tour of the constituency.



Per the photos sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver's side of the V8 landcruiser vehicle has been dented, leaving the bumper hanging.



The report further noted that both the Member of Parliament and his team were unhurt.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.