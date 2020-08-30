General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Sammy Gyamfi storms police station to bail President of Small Scale Miners

Sammy Gyamfi is at the Nima Police station to seek for bail for Michael Peprah

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is at the Nima Police station to seek for bail for Michael Peprah.



Michael Peprah was arrested on the night of August 29, 2020, in his home in the Ashanti region by operatives of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



The Police although had an arrest warrant issued by the Kaneshie District court for his arrest to be effected on August 19 but the Police could not effect the arrest on the said that due to his unavailability.



Our sources at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service says Michael Peprah was arrested over a video he shared on some missing excavators which was taken at the Kwadaso residence of the Environment Minister.



Meanwhile, the NDC has condemned the action of the Police and have also called on Ghanaians to speak up against such ills in society which is meant at gagging the Ghanaians.

