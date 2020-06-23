Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

Sammy Gyamfi’s use of losing MPs to rate Akufo-Addo is illogical - NPP Chairman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Constituency Chairman for Tema West, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has rebuffed NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi’s argument that the defeat of 40 sitting Parliamentarians reflects the voters’ verdict that President Akufo-Addo has performed poorly in office.



“If wins and losses at the NPP’s party primaries are what determine how Ghanaians judge the performance of President Akufo-Addo, then it means that Ghanaians see President Akufo-Addo as the best for re-election in December.



“This is because the whole party is preparing to acclaim President Akufo-Addo as 2020 Flag Bearer on June 27,” Mr Amfo-Sefah said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the just-ended NPP primaries, Mr Amfo-Sefah who is popularly called Nana Boakye said Sammy Gyamfi, by his logic, has actually endorsed President Akufo-Addo for re-election in December.



His comments are in response to Sammy Gyamfi’s statement that the mass vote out of sitting MPs, some of whom were Ministers of State, was a verdict from the NPP’s own delegates that the Akufo-Addo’s government had performed abysmally and therefore did not deserve a second term.



“…we must hasten to add, that the results that emerged out of the NPP’s primaries, whereas many as over 40 incumbent MPs lost their seats, reflects the dissatisfaction of NPP supporters and Ghanaians at large, with the abysmal performance of the Akufo Addo government,” Mr. Gyamfi said when addressing a news conference in Accra on Monday.



He added that “the defeat of so many incumbents, especially those in Parliamentary leadership, showed that the NPP delegates voted for change and passed an overwhelming vote of no confidence in their own government.”



Reacting to this logic, Nana Boakye said the position of the NDC’s National Communication Officer was an illogical one because it was untrue that internal elections of a party determined the popularity of its government.



“If Sammy Gyamfi has forgotten, I am more than glad to remind him that in the build-up to the 2016 election, the NPP’s incumbent National Chairman lost to Paul Afoko; the Afoko Administration had a falling out with the rest of the party leadership and was removed and yet we went on to win the 2016 election with almost one million votes.



“If internal elections are what determine how popular President Akufo-Addo and his government are, then I throw a special invitation to Sammy Gyamfi for our special conference on 27th June. For his information, nobody in the whole NPP has stepped up to contest President Akufo-Addo and we are therefore going to massively endorse him. I call on the NPP to give President Akufo-Addo a 100 per cent endorsement come 27th June.” Nana Boakye said.

