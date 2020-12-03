General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Sammy Gyamfi’s threat on security personnel ’empty’ – IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) James Oppong Boanuh has dismissed verbal threats made by politicians on officers of the security services describing it as nothing but “brutum fulmen” to wit “an empty or ineffective threat”.



The National Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi in the heat of the campaigning for the upcoming December 7, 2020 general elections, warned that men and women in uniform who he claims are doing the bidding of the ruling NPP will be dealt with should the NDC win the polls.



“Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo-Addo government as plaint agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC government will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts,” the NDC lead communicator said.



In an interview on Peace FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the IGP was asked what he makes of such comments?



In response, he urged the public to disregard it and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.



“Lawyers describe such comments as ‘brutum fulmen’ to wit empty threat. Because, if I’m doing my work well and you become the President or a Minister, you’ll have no issues with me. But if I don’t do my work based on the law that’s when the politician will have the basis to attack me.



“What I will tell all police officers and officers in other security agencies is that nobody should be afraid because someone says when he comes to power he’ll dismiss you. If you have not flouted the law he can never dismiss you. You can be a Minister or anybody but you cannot interfere so much in the affairs of the service to the extent that if the person has not violated the law you still sack him. It will not happen, we have laws in Ghana. If you wrongfully dismiss someone the person will proceed to court and the court order and the person will be reinstated.” IGP added.

