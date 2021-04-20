Sammy Gyamfi reconciles with Minority leader

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reconciled with Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu.



The former had accused the latter of mortgaging their party, the National Democratic Congress, for personal interest.



The two gentlemen were all smiles when they posed for the cameras at the party’s retreat held at Ho in the Volta region.



Sammy Gyamfi was peeved after the Minority approved three ministerial nominees including Hawa Koomson.



In his view, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, and Speaker Alban Bagbin had betrayed the NDC course.



Haruna Iddrisu also fired a salvo at Mr Gyamfi and got the backing of the NDC Members of Parliament.



But, at a retreat to settle internal issues, the two gentlemen seem to have buried their hatchet.