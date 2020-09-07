Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Sammy Gyamfi re-echoes 'Akyem Mafia, Sakawa Boys tag', defends Mahama, Adongo

Sammy Gyamfi has reinforced comments made by the member of parliament for Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, and reportedly validated by former President John Mahama.



The flagbearer of the NDC has been facing backlash over what the ruling NPP has described as an endorsement of a tribal comment made by the MP.



Isaac Adongo reacting to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal said the agreement was fraudulent adding 'the Akyem Sakawa boys and grandpas must go'.



President Akufo-Addo has expressed his disappointment in this remark.



According to him, “sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it.”



However, Sammy Gyamfi who things there was nothing wrong in what the former President did added that the MP was rght in describing those 'involved in the Agyapa royalties deal' as Akyem sakawa boys and grandpa.



"....there is nothing wrong with that (sharing the post on Facebook)...if you steal the country's gold royalties and you are caught; you are more than a sakawa boy...it's a fact; from where I stand I know that those benefitting from the agyapa deal are the family and friends of Prez Akufo-Addo..." he said on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.





