General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Sammy Gyamfi, others arrive at Supreme Court to file NDC petition

Sammy Gyamfi in the company of other executives at the Apex court

National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi and other members of the party’s legal team have arrived at the premises of the Supreme Court to file the party’s petition against the results of the 2020 polls.



It is believed that respected lawyers including Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur will be part of the legal team of the NDC.



The NDC has described the election which saw President Akufo-Addo emerging winner as ‘flawed and rigged’.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama says the National Democratic Congress will continue to protest despite the party’s decision to challenge the 2020 election results at the Supreme Court.



“The National Democratic Congress has decided to proceed to the Supreme Court to contest the results of the rigged elections of December 7. The decision follows a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party on Tuesday in Accra.



“While in court, the NDC will continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand the enforcement of the rule of law and protection of life and property of the good people of Ghana,” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook Wednesday.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC approved the decision by the Flagbearer of the party John Mahama to challenge the results of the 2020 polls in court.



A statement by NEC Tuesday said they “The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has met today to consider matters arising out of the recently-conducted general elections on 7th December 2020.



“The NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora. In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions, including protestations, to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during, and in the aftermath of the general elections.



The NDC’s commitment to the upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights shall remain unshaken”.



Meanwhile, the legal team of the party has also noted they will request a live telecast of the proceedings.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.