General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Sammy Gyamfi crossed the line, leadership will meet and decide what to do – Osei-Kyei-Mensah

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister says accusations levelled against the leadership of the minority caucus and the Speaker of Parliament by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress should be considered as an attack on the entire house.



According to him, Sammy Gyamfi crossed the line with his abuse of the NDC MPs and the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



“If you do something that brings disgrace to any of the senior figures in parliament, it does not bode well for the house. Someone will say it’s an internal party issue, but though the speaker is an NDC member, he no longer represents the party.



“He is the third gentleman of the land so must be accorded the needed respect. If someone is attacking the speaker, we must all rise and defend him and the institution of parliament. That is what it must be,” he said.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Kumasi-based Hello FM that the leadership of the house will meet and decide the action that ought to be taken on the matter.



He said that Sammy Gyamfi’s actions which include allegations of bribery on the part of the NDC amount to scandalizing the legislative arm of government.



“This is not the first time he is doing that. He once criticised me, but I decided to let go and no minority member said anything. He has crossed the line. From the little I have read, he is making bribery allegations against the MPs which is not true. If you look at it from that angle, he has scandalized parliament. Again the Speaker angle is different. The leaders will meet and discuss how to deal with him. If we are to haul him before the house, we will. If we want to treat it as an internal party matter, we will, “ he said.



Sammy Gyamfi in a strong-worded statement criticised the leadership of the minority caucus for betraying the NDC’s interest in the approval of three ministerial nominees,



“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power,” portions of his post read.



