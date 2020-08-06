Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Sammi Awuku rebukes NDC over 'dangerous' tribal politics

play videoSammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

Sammi Awuku has questioned why the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fond of engaging in tribal politics anytime it's time for a general election.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM midday news, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the ruling government has no intention of preventing any tribe from participating in the voter registration exercise, adding:



"I detest this kind of tribal politics because, after an election, you still have a country to run...why is it that they (NDC) engage in such politics anytime it's time for elections? This kind of politics is dangerous and should not be tolerated..." he said.



