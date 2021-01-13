Sammi Awuku qualifies as an angel on earth – Coach Opeele

General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghanaian Soccer Coach and master tactician Coach Opele Boateng have described the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Sammi Awuku as an angel on earth.



Although this website cannot tell what warranted the accolades, one could tell Sammi Awuku has been instrumental in the lives of many Ghanaians regardless of their political affiliation.



The sports pundit in a tweet said while expressing his appreciation to the National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party.



“If someone should ask me do Angels still exists among humans I will say YES. @sammiawuku stay blessed,” he said in a tweet sighted on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Sammi Awuku has given an indication that he will not contest for party position in the next congress but is coy about his future in the New Patriotic Party.



He, has, however, indicated that he will play a backbencher role in the party to ensure that the experience gathered will be put to good use.





