Sammi Awuku goes unopposed in Akuapem North NPP contest

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Director General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku will be acclaimed by delegates of the Akuapem North constituency this weekend.



This is because as of the close of nominations on November 30, 2023, Sammi Awuku was the only candidate who had filed to contest for the Parliamentary candidacy for the constituency.



A letter signed by the Eastern Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the acclamation will take place Saturday, December 2, 2023, at a yet-to-be-communicated venue.



Sammi Awuku had earlier in a post on Facebook declared his intention to contest for the Akuapem North seat.



He indicated that he reached the decision after several months of consultation and believes that availing himself to be voted upon is a major step in making himself available to serve his people.