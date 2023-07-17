Sammi Awuku, Okraku Mantey, 4 other new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled early 2024 to hold parliamentary elections in a number of constituencies that do not fall within its orphan constituencies.



Already, there are indications that these elections could witness a new wind of new entrants sweeping through the political scene for these parliamentary slots.



In the Eastern Region, some six constituencies have been identified to be constituencies that will see some very interesting contests, particularly because of the candidates who have expressed interest in running for them.



According to investigations by the Daily Democrat newspaper, show that that the decisions of incumbent Members of Parliament in these six constituencies not contest or not will not affect the performance and victory of the new entrants.



These six candidates are Sammi Awuku, former National Youth Organizer of the NPP and current Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for the Akwapim North constituency; Kwame Appiah Kodua, former NPP Regional Organizer for Eastern Region and NADMO coordinator, for the Fanteakwa North constituency; and Dr Kingsley Agyeman, CEO of the Scholarship Secretariat, vying for the Abuakwa South constituency.



The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, is eyeing the seat at the Ayensuano constituency; while Kingsley Ofosu is targeting the Atiwa West seat, where the incumbent, Kwasi Amoako-Attah (Minister of Roads and Highways), according to the Daily Democrat, has declared his intention no to contest any longer.



The sixth constituency is the New Juaben North constituency, where new entrant Joseph Osei Jagba hopes to win the hearts of the electorates.



It is worth mentioned that all the incumbent MPs in these six constituencies have done an average of two-terms, except for Ayensuano, which is currently an orphan seat represented in parliament by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The paper also added that its investigations with delegates and supporters show that the new entrants could pull massive victories.



However, Sammy Awuku and Dr Kingsley Agyemang are said to be favourites who will be leading the polls.



In its 2020 primaries, the New Patriotic Party witnessed some incumbent MPs in Eastern Region losing to new entrants.



Notable among them were Eric Kwakye Darfour, who lost the Nkawkaw seat to Joseph Frimpong; Mark Assibey-Yeboah of New Juaben South losing the race to Michael Okyere Baafi.



“The investigations established a strong correlation between the candidates the NPP supporters preferred and the ones delegates preferred, with an advantage to improve the party’s fortunes during the general elections.



“Reasons for the rejection of incumbent MPs and acceptance of new entrants ranges from non-performance, long stay in parliament, leadership style in the constituency while contributions of potential candidates in the constituency, competence and respect for members featured in responses.



“The investigation sought to establish who will win as parliamentary candidate for the party and also find out potential candidates,” the report added.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a special delegates congress in August 2023 to trim down the candidates vying for its presidential candidate to 5, with the main congress scheduled for November 2023 to elect the person to represent it in the 2024 general elections.



