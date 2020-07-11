Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Sammi Awuku, NPP Greater Regional Executives storm Odododiodio on coronavirus education

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party interact with market women

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Sammi Awuku accompanied by some Greater Accra Regional Executives of the Party has storm Odododiodio to educate and sensitize people on the need to observe all the safety protocols related to COVID-19.



Sammi Awuku who was joined by the Odododiodio NPP Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections, Nii Bannerman engaged with various groups including traders, artisans, residents among others on the need to keep safe during the registration process.



According to Mr. Awuku, the movie has become necessary due to the serious nature of the pandemic and coupled with the ongoing voter registration exercise.



The crux of the message that was delivered by Mr. Awuku and the team was the fact that people need to take safety precautionary measures at all times, not letting down their guard, in order to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones.



Mr. Awuku said in as much as the government was doing everything possible to contain the situation and to insulate the generality of the Ghanaian people from the virus, the onus lies on the individuals to complement these efforts by adhering to the stipulated protocols.



He said the NPP deemed it necessary to embark on these educational and sensitization programmes to ensure that while Ghanaians go about the voter registration exercise and attend their respective businesses in general, they keep safe.



Other members of the team who accompanied Mr. Awuku and the Odododiodio Parliamentary candidate on the mission included Constituency executives.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.