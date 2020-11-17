Politics of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Samira rallies support for decent and competent Dr Anyars in Tamale Central

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has charged the electorate of Tamale Central Constituency to vote massively for Dr Ibrahim Anyars and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the upcoming December 7 election.



“My fellow women, I am pleading with you to send Dr Anyars to Parliament so that I can have someone to send to you.



“Dr Anyars is a competent man, he is God-fearing, and he is our man, compare him to the other man, who deserves to be your MP? You know the other candidate with insults and disrespect, we cannot trust Tamale Central into his care.



“If you ran away from a rural community, what are you doing here in an urban Constituency? So fellow women I am pleading with you to work tirelessly to bring Dr Anyars to Parliament,” the Second Lady charged.



She was speaking at a durbar of market women, trade associations and women groups in the Tamale Central Constituency.



Samira Bawumia further charged the women to rise and support the NPP government to do more for all.



“It is the only party that cares about the Zongos, the only party that supports and care for women in the country. So, let’s support the NPP. We cannot risk our country in the hands of the NDC, what the NPP has done in just four years is amazing. That is why we need to work for the party to stay in power to do more for you.”



The Northern Region Minister, Salifu Saeed, who was present at the event, encouraged the women to spread the good work of the NPP government and convert their family and friends to vote for Dr Ibrahim Anyars and the NPP.



On his part, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, echoed his seven-point development plan for the constituency.



He emphasized on the Tamaleprenuership Fund and NEET Tracker.



According to him, the NEET (Not in Education Employment or Training) Tracker will provide data on every single constituent and what they are doing outside education.



“It means that for every electoral area, we will know who needs what sort of intervention, education, employment or training. For all others, they will accumulate points, on the tracker, which leads them to either welfare support or business support. Trust me, with this; no one will be left behind.”

