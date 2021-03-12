General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Samira is my only wife, I don’t have another called Ramatu – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira

Ghana’s vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rubbished media reports claiming he has another wife called Ramatu.



The issue reared its head again in Parliament during the State of the Nation Address when opposition MPs chanted “where is Ramatu” when Bawumia’s wife Samira Bawumia was introduced.



In a statement by his spokesperson, Gideon Boako, the vice said the reports should be ignored because he has never met or courted the said woman being brandished as his purported wife.



“The office of the Vice-President the general public that the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife. She is a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their own purposes,” the statement said.



Below is the full statement:



IGNORE FABRICATED RAMATU STORY



The attention of the office of the Vice-President has been drawn to stories and pictures circulating of a woman supposedly named “Ramatu” who is being claimed as a wife of the Vice-President.



The office of the Vice-President the general public that the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife. She is a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their own purposes.



For the avoidance of doubt, the Vice- President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives.



We ask the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood.



—Signed— Gideon Boako, Ph.D Spokesperson to the Vice President



