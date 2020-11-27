Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Samira calls NDC ‘hotheaded people’

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has chastised the National Democratic Congress over what she calls needless criticism of the NPP's successful flagship programs.



Samira claims the NDC are hotheaded people hence the unnecessary criticisms of the NPP’s free education.



Speaking at a one on one meeting with Kumasi-Kejetia traders on, 24th November 2020, Samira Bawumia stated that the NDC do not open up their minds on the NPP's good policies that are impacting many lives of Ghanaians.



She said since the NDC are low minded people they vehemently have opposed the NPP’s flagship programs of free Senior High School, one district one factory (1D1F), planting for food and jobs and many others that are a complete benefit to many Ghanaians.



"NDC are hotheaded people. They said free education is impossible when we said we will do it. They told us we can't do it", Samira's statement.



According to her, the NDC’s unthoughtful criticism against the NPP's good policies is a clear manifestation of the witchcraft that controls them because “it's only witchcraft that will oppose free education and many other crucial projects.



She, however, pleaded with the traders to despise the lies of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC since they will thwart the country's growth “if you vote for them”.



She advised the traders to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7 to proceed with his good governance.



"Go to the polling centres in your numbers without fear or intimidation, vote hugely for Nana Addo to do more for all of us", Samira entreated.

