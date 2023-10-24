Samira Bawumia's aide called to the Ghana Bar

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

One of the personal aides to the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has been called to the Bar.



Zelia Amsat Osman was among the over 1000 people who were called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Council, at an event supervised by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, on Friday, October 20, 2023.



Sharing her excitement with GhanaWeb, Zelia recalled her journey to this point, stating that she is the first in her family to earn a degree.



“I am the only child of my parents and the first to obtain a university degree in my family, making this achievement a very exciting one for my family and the people of Bawku in the Upper East Region,” she told GhanaWeb.



During her time at the Ghana School of Law, Zelia contested the presidency of the Students Representative Council (SRC) but was unsuccessful.



She also runs an NGO, Hammys Foundation, which aims at helping the less-privileged in Ghana, especially girls and the elderly.



