Samira Bawumia dazzles Harvard University students with brilliance, eloquence

Diasporia News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Second Lady Samira Bawumia dazzled students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, when she had three separate speaking engagements with them last week.



Mrs Bawumia hosted by climate activists and students delivered speeches and held discussions with them all geared towards effective climate policies.



Her speech at the Africa Women and Children Conference Students’ Forum, a Pre-COP28 event on climate change was especially profound and engaging.



Famed investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who is currently studying at Harvard, was part of her engagements and could not hide how impressive she had been. He stressed how she exhibited her unmistakable intelligence as her audience asked her questions.



“Her responses–crispy and relatable–were engaging. Her eloquence and intelligence sounded like music to the intellectual ear.



When the final applause died down and we headed for the photographs, the audience hummed what a cardio surgeon had said before asking his question earlier—praises for an evening well spent.



A Ghanaian student who had known her but had never listened to her outside the arena of politics marvelled at her brilliance,” Manasseh Azure Awuni reported on social media.



Mrs Samira Bawumia is the Chairperson and convenor of The Africa Women and Children Conference. The conference has partnered with UNDP to sponsor 100 youth from 50 African countries to this year’s Climate Change Conference (COP 28 ) in Dubai. The Africa Women and Children Conference Students’ Forum examined the role African youth ought to play as the World works to tackle the negative repercussions of climate change.