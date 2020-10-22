Regional News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

Samira Bawumia appeals for votes in Builsa North Constituency

Wife of Vice President Mohamadu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia

Wife of Vice President Mohamadu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia has called on the people of the Builsa Constituency to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr James Maurice Abakisi, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.



She entreated the people of the area to remember the policies initiated by the NPP government over the years and vote in favour of the Party in the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary and Presidential elections to enable them to retain power.



“When you go to cast your ballot on December 7, think about yourself, your neighbour, your children, the future, Builsa North, and the development of the Upper East Region.”Mrs Bawumia made the call at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Sandema, the District capital to commence her four-day tour of the Region to canvass for votes for the NPP.



She told the gathering to compare developments in the region under the NDC and the NPP, and vote accordingly.



“On December 7, we are voting for free education, free textbooks, free uniform and free examination fee. The child will bath, go and sit in the classroom and write exams. We mean free education for the children of Ghana. When that child finishes SHS, by the grace of God, the university will also be free.”



Mrs Bawumia said the NDC was given eight years to develop the country but failed to deliver.



“Today God has blessed this country with President Akufo-Addo and we will give him four more, to do more,” she added.





