Editorial News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samia Nkrumah ditches CPP, contests Jomoro seat as an independent candidate

Samia Nkrumah is a former Chairman of CPP

Former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah, will not contest the 2020 parliamentary slot for Jomoro constituency on the ticket of the party.



The daughter of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, will contest the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, according to a report by Citi News.



"The former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) made this known in a Citi News interview. She said her comeback is not a selfish ambition but to get Jomoro the right representation in Parliament.



"The former MP for the area also said her decision to contest in the upcoming polls is also to help uphold Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy," according to the report by Citi News.



The report further quoted the popular politician as giving the following justification for her decision to contest the MP slot as an independent candidate.



“I’m not a stranger to the Jomoro constituency and my past achievements speak for themselves. What I think is important to remember is why some of us are in politics? It’s not about selfish ambition at all but our ambition is closely linked with the people’s needs and aspirations. If I felt that Jomoro had leadership or an MP who performed better, I would not have been contesting. That is the number one reason. And number two is that I’m doing this political work because I represent a legacy.



“A legacy whose mission is to create a fair, united, and a just-society in Ghana and the legacy for Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah. I believe we have so much to learn and Ghana would benefit a great deal if we go back to study his policies, writings, and speeches because that is how modern Ghana came into being. So me coming back is partly for the people of Jomoro who I know I can deliver to them, make things better for them and I have the capability, sincerity, love and passion to make better things happen for them. Lastly, it is to uphold the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah which I think is very much needed in our politics of today."



She added: “I think people are aware and have experienced different MPs, different political parties and I don’t think it is a question of party. I think it is the calibre of the candidate, the strength of the candidate and the sincerity of the candidate that matters. I think people know what must be done for the good of everyone. I don’t see my opponents as a threat and I don’t see this as a struggle with who is running around with more cars or screaming more or giving more money but this is about people’s lives. It is about who is more capable of improving the quality of people’s lives in the Jomoro constituency. It’s about who has an independent mind, not loyal to any one party but loyal to the people.”



According to the report, she made the revelations on the sidelines of a training programme by the Advocates and Trainers for Children and Women’s Advancements and Rights, ACTWAR-OSIWA project.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.