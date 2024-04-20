Same man with same old team – Afenyo-Markin renews attack on Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament has criticized the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, John Drmanai Mahama has nothing new to offer to Ghanaians based on his track record as former vice president and president.



The Effutu Member of Parliament during a press briefing in Parliament on April 19, 2024, asserted that Mahama's candidacy lacked novelty and vision for Ghana's future.



He argued that Mahama's tenure as both Vice President and President was marred by inefficiency and failed promises, making him an unappealing choice for the electorate.



"We have the NDC candidate who has had the opportunity to serve as vice president and president. He’s been vice president for three and a half years before and he’s been president for some four and half years.



"We know his track record. He is the same person with the same old team coming to tell us that they have something to offer but we know their track records.



"In any event, perish the thought, should opportunity smile at him he has only one term, there will be no sense of urgency. And we dare say that from day one that government will be in crisis because those party people will be struggling for who should be the next leader,” he said.



He added, "Ghanaians need a stable government with focus…Dr. Bawumia offers a better future than John Mahama.”



This is not the first time the Majority Leader is discrediting Mahama, last month, he made similar submissions on the floor of Parliament.







AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel