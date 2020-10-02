Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Sam Pyne 'teases' Bernard Mornah after defeat

Bernard Mornah lost his chairmanship position on Wednesday at the National Delegates Conference of the People’s National Convention (PNC).



He lost to Moses Dani Baah in the race which was collated across the 16 regions of the country.



Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Pyne said: "now he (Mornah) has all the time in the world to embark on demonstrations".





