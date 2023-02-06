Sam Pyne leads KNUST to partner with Johnson Smith University, USA

Diasporia News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is set to partner with Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina, USA, to foster the school’s academic and cultural exchange programs objectives.



The initiative which is being spearheaded by the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, focuses on projecting KNUST as a global hub for academic excellence.



Sam Pyne who was on a working visit to the USA last year promised to ride on the strengths of the Kumasi Metropolis, being its rich cultural heritage and highly sought after educational capabilities as a tool to attract investment into the city and give it a global position.



Through this initiative of the Kumasi Mayor, he begun talks with Charlotte’s North Carolina Johnson C. Smith University to partner KNUST for academic and cultural exchange programs.



The talks have yielded results as the two schools will soon sign a memorandum of understanding towards attaining the aim of pitching KNUST as an academic excellence hub with a global advantage.



The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Dickson in expressing her gratitude to the Kumasi Mayor during the latter’s working visit to the University on Monday, February 6, 2023 declared her appreciation to Sam Pyne for making and facilitating the project.



She on her part promised to enhance the integrity of the University in every capacity by ensuring that students of KNUST make the best use of the opportunity.



“I am excited about this initiative. I must express my special thanks to the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne for the illustrious support the University continues to enjoy from him and his Assembly. This is a great feat for us as a university and we promise to enhance the integrity of KNUST in any capacity with any reputable institution", Prof Akosua Rita Dickson stated.



This project will benefit our students and the entire educational structure of Ghana greatly. We are grateful to the Mayor.” she added.



Sam Pyne as part of his agenda is keen on making the Kumasi Metropolis an investment driven city in Ghana. He has since his appointment as Kumasi’s Mayor initiated projects to foster sister-city-relations between the Kumasi Metropolis and other Metropolitan cities across the globe.