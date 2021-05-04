Sam Jonah’s comment nothing new; stop attacking him - Nana Akomea to critics

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AnglogoldAshanti has been severely lambasted over the past few days.



Sir Sam Jonah courted controversy when he among other issues said: “it appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time not to be enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy and lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PAV Ansahs?”.



The CEO of the Intercity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea reacting to the insults being hurled at the businessman prayed for calmness to reign.



According to him, "what he (Sam Jonah) said is nothing new . . . I will plead that we take a critical look at what he said and pick those that will be helpful. What we need currently is solution and so we would also ask him (Sam Jonah) to profess solution to the problems he outlined. He should give us ideas...but let's stop attacking him".



Listen to him in the video below:



