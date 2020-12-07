General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Sam George unhappy about electoral challenges in Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has expressed concern of an attempt to frustrate electorates in his constituency as verification machines are not working.



According to him, this is creating tension and could affect the results in his strongholds.



“Strangely, all the machines are not working, extreme challenges with the verification devices, facial recognition is not working, the fingerprint is not working.



“What is going on is creating unneccesary backlog and that is begining to agitate the crowd.

“It is happening across the constituency and that is a stronghold of mine. It is not a funny game and one thing we would insist on is everybody in the queue gets to vote," he noted.

