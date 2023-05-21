Sam George reveals 'oracle' he consults for decisions in life

Politics of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has disclosed his oracle he consults anytime he is about making certain decisions in life.



He revealed that anytime he has to make a big decision in life or his political career, he consults his pastor who has been his spiritual father for years, so that he is certain the way forward.



His comment comes on the back of his re-election as the MP for Ningo-Prampram in the just-ended NDC primaries.



According to him, though the NDC primaries was an internal election, everyone was interested in his constituency to know whether he would lose the election or not.



Making this known at the thanksgiving service held at Perez Chapel International on Sunday, May 21, 2023, the lawmaker said he was optimistic of a resounding victory as 'prophesied' by his spiritual father - Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.



He narrated that he visited his pastor ahead of the NDC primaries to seek the face of the Lord but after a very short prayer from the man of God, he [Agyinasare] professed that it was done.



Just like any believer of the gospel, Sam Nartey George believed in the words of his oracle and relayed the information to his team that victory was theirs in the polls.



"As a member of this church, I have not hidden the fact that the Archbishop is my spiritual father and in politics, there is a saying that go and consult the old lady and for me, my oracle is the Archbishop Charles Agyinasare," the Ningo-Prampram MP said in church.



"Before I go into any election, I come and see him and seek the face of God with him and this election was a pretty interesting one. Even though it was an internal one, the whole country was watching what was happening in Ningo-Prampram and I said it was a fight between light and darkness and I remember when I went to meet the archbishop and asked him to pray, like you know he does, the whole prayer doesn't take 30 seconds and he said go, it is done and so me too I went and I told my team that it is done," he added.



Sam George further said, "Glory of God, on the 13th of May, we went into that election and the God of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the God of the Perez dome, he spoke loud and clear and every other voice was silent."



On May 13, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, was re-elected as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.



He once again beat his fierce contender, Michael Kwettey Nettey with 1036 votes in the hotly contested parliamentary primary.



Ahead of the election, the incumbent faced stiff competition from his contender who had vowed to unseat him.







