Sam George on AG position on anti-LGBT Bill

Sam Nartey George Sam Nartey George

One of the proponents of the Bill Against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders and Queer, LGBTQ+ groups, Sam Nartey George, says he does not agree with the Attorney General’s position on the Anti-Gay Bill.

Mr. George said 80 percent of the issues raised by the A-G on the Anti-gay Bill have already been considered by the Committee working on it.

He welcomed the views of the Attorney General, but added that the Committee differs from his opinion on the Bill.

He said sponsors of the Bill will insist on this to the Committee on the floor and have a debate on it.

The Ningo-Prampram MP also downplayed the possibility of the Bill being passed by Parliament before the end of 2022.

