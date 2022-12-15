Sam George graduates from UK school as first Ghanaian in his course

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has acquired an MSc. in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics and Political Science – LSE.



In a Facebook post, Sam George revealed that he is the first-ever Ghanaian to be on the program at the LSE IDEAS.



He said he is confident that the knowledge learnt would be put to use in service to Ghana.



He described the process as being the culmination of a very demanding, yet rewarding year.



The Ningo-Prampram MP shared pictures of himself surrounded by his family who were at the event to support him.



Below is his post







