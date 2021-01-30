General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Sam George earns masters degree in conflict, peace and security

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram, has graduated with a Masters of Arts degree in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC).



Sam George disclosed this in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Burma Hall in Burna Camp. Ghanaian Businessman, Sir (Dr) Sam Jonah was the guest of honour, while CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai was the guest speaker of the ceremony.



He wrote: “Yesterday, I graduated with a Masters of Arts degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre.



It has been an interesting journey combining the rigours of work, elections, family and studies but through it all I am thankful to the Almighty and my family for their support.



To the wonderful faculty who had time and patience for our class especially my thesis supervisor, Odeneho Dr. Kweku Danso, I am forever in your debt. To my classmates, we have become an inseparable family. Keep shining in your endeavours.



Now on to the next academic pursuit. So help me God."



Sam George also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in International Law and Legal Studies from the University of London.