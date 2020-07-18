General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Sam George cites Martin Amidu, deputy defence minister in Airbus scandal

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George says if erstwhile government officials are being cited in the Airbus scandal, then Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who was Attorney General then, should also be blamed.



He also says the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (rtd) Derrick Oduro, as be interrogated as he was in the thick of affairs when the deal was sealed.



For him, Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, widely alleged to have been the intermediary when the deal was brokered, was not in anyway found guilty by the Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom.



He was speaking on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, July 18.



