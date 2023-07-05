Sam George challenges western country's ban on polygamy, accuses them of prioritizing financial interests over cultural values

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has expressed deep concerns regarding the stance of western countries on polygamy while simultaneously promoting LGBTQ+ activities.



Citing financial motivations as the driving force behind this decision, George questioned the cultural claims put forth by these nations.



During his speech, George stated, "In the West, their culture seeks to prohibit polygamy and support this (LGBTQ+). People think it's a cultural thing, but it's actually not a cultural thing for the West; it is a financial decision." He went on to explain that the western world's opposition to polygamy stems from their tax system, rather than cultural beliefs.



The Member of Parliament highlighted that unmarried individuals in the West are subjected to higher taxes, but once married, their tax burden decreases due to the transition from individual tax liability to household taxation.



Sam George further added, "Imagine if they had one man with four wives; he would pay less. It is about money for the West; that is why they have criminalized polygamy and not about culture."



Sam George's remarks comes a after the constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affair committee presented a report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to the plenary.



