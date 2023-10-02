Sam George breaks silence on E.T Mensah's death

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has offered his heartfelt condolences following the passing of his predecessor, Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately known as ET Mensah.



E.T Mensah, the former MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and a respected Council of State member, passed away at the age of 77 in South Africa on Sunday, October 1, after a prolonged battle with illness.



In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Samuel Nartey George conveyed his sympathies on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.



He stated, "On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, Ningo-Prampram Constituency, I wish to extend our profound condolences to the family of the late Honourable Enoch Teye Mensah."



He continued, "We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for his family left behind."



E.T Mensah, born on May 17, 1946, made significant contributions to Ghana's political landscape during his tenure.



He served as the Minister for Education and held the position of Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.



