Sam George apologizes to Duffuor

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has apologized to former Minister for Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor over his comments during the heat of the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker stated that he approached the former Minister for Finance and did the needful during a church service at Perez Chapel in Accra.



“I met Doc when he came to my church Perez Chapel for the funeral of a former deputy governor who was a member of our church. He was deputy governor when Doctor was Minister for Finance. I walked up to him and greeted him.



“Let me say a big thank you to Doctor Duffuor because we’ve seen pictures of hospitality when our flagbearer President Mahama went to visit him at home. One thing he did for me stood out, the fact that he reciprocated and went back to President Mahama,” Mr. Nartey stated.



He also commended Dr. Duffuor for not breaking away from the NDC despite the challenges that characterized the NDC presidential primaries.



“President Mahama has visited a number of people but none of them has reciprocated that way. It shows that Doc is different and grounded in our culture and customs. I am excited that Doc is not like the butterfly who as soon as they pinch him small he breaks away.



“Doctor Kwabena Duffuor has pledged to support President Mahama,” Mr. Nartey stated.