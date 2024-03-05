Sam George alleges Prof. Manuh, Akufo-Addo linkages to suits against anti-gay bill

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being behind suit challenging the passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill) into law.



According to him, one of the people challenging the passage of the bill into law, Emerita Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, a member of CDD-Ghana, openly stated that Akufo-Addo told them to go to court to challenge the bill.



Speaking in an interview on 3FM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the MP said that Prof Manuh told journalists that President Akufo-Addo does not like the anti-gay bill; adding that Ghanaians should not be surprised about remarks coming from the presidency on the bill.



“Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh is on record to have told journalists on 22nd February this year that President Akufo-Addo is the one who has asked them to go to court.



“Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh said President Akufo-Addo told them at CDD that he is against the bill and has advised them and urged them to go to court to challenge the bill,” he said.



Sam George added, “I'm not the one saying this, Takyiwaa Manuh told journalists this at a press engagement at the CDD on the 22nd of February. So, don’t be surprised about the things that are going on.”



The MP also stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has been facing numerous lawsuits over the passage of the anti-gay bill.



He said that all the persons who have challenged the passage of the bill and have sued the speaker, including Amanda Odoi, an academic at the University of Cape Coast, are being funded by LGBT+ groups.



“… from where I see it, it's sad. People don't know that since last year, the speaker has been sued and the speaker is bearing financial costs with his lawyer.



“He's been sued by Amanda Odoi, for doing his job as speaker, on this bill. There's an ongoing case that a speaker is having to pay lawyers personally to represent him,” the MP said.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has given assurance to the diplomatic community, following the brouhaha surrounding the anti-gay bill becoming a law.



President Akufo-Addo, in a statement dated Monday, March 4, 2024, indicated that his decision on whether to assent the anti-gay bill or not will be after all issues around the bill, which is yet to reach his desk, have been resolved.



He noted that his decision on the bill is on hold due to a suit filed by a private citizen challenging its constitutionality.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” Akufo-Addo said.



Watch Sam George’s remarks in the video below:





The speaker of parliament has been sued by Amanda Odoi and is bearing financial cost, all because of this anti-gay bill”- Hon. Sam Nartey George on #3FMSunrise pic.twitter.com/06ALL4gqKE — #3FM927???? (@3fm927) March 5, 2024

BAI/AE