Sam George advocates for Family Values, defends the distinction between Sex and Gender at UN Summit

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has passionately championed the sanctity of family values and emphasized the crucial distinction between sex and gender.



In his remarks at the 5th Transatlantic Summit organized by the Political Network for Values at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Sam George highlighted the significance of the family, describing it as a sacred institution that plays a pivotal role in society.



He asserted, "As a natural-born man, a Charismatic Christian, a husband of one woman, a father of three children and an elected Member of Ghana's Parliament, I hold the role of the family extremely sacred."



Addressing the ongoing global discourse on family definitions, Sam George unequivocally defended the traditional understanding of family as a union between natural-born men and women.



He emphasized the importance of upholding the principles laid out in international treaties, such as the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



In asserting the distinction between sex and gender, Sam George stated, "Let me be clear here and now, Sirs and Ma'ams: there is a distinct difference between sex and gender."



He argued that sex is a biological construct determined at the moment of conception, while gender is a social construct that varies across different societies.



" The pseudo-war being waged by some against the family is premised on the obfuscation and literal obliteration of the distinction between sex and gender. Sex is a biological construct that transcends race, ethnicity, religion and jurisdictional jurisprudence. Sex is binary - either male or female. God determines it at the moment of conception. A foetus carries either the XY or XX chromosomes, determining whether it is born male or female. From my beloved Ningo-Prampram Constituency in Accra to New York and Rio de Janeiro to Madrid or Delhi to Perth, the interpretation of XY and XX is constant.



"Gender, on the other hand, is a social construct that has evolved on the peculiarities of various societies. From the onset, matching the binary nature of sex, we see different recognitions of gender across the world today. There is no universality in the concept of gender as gender is highly fluid, and as such, gender cannot form the basis for any convention, covenant or treaty which seeks to be globally acceptable and binding. This is the basis for my avowed position that the letter and spirit of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights is apt and meets the needs of our global world today. It emphasises in Article 2 the Rights and freedoms outlined in the Declaration and is clear that there shall be no distinction based on SEX. Yes, it says SEX, not gender. This is definite and must be defended by all progressive forces."



The MP passionately defended the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, particularly Article 2, which emphasizes rights and freedoms without distinction based on sex. He also highlighted Article 16(1), which reinforces the right to marry and found a family between men and women.



To further champion these principles, Sam George revealed his sponsorship, alongside seven other colleagues, of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" in Ghana's Parliament.



The bill aligns with his commitment to protecting the traditional values of the family.



In conclusion, Sam George emphasized the critical role of the family in societal development, specifically referencing Article 18(3) and (4) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.



He stressed the right of parents in the family to ensure their children's religious and moral education in conformity with their convictions.



