Sam George, Edudzi are 'wailing Pharisees’ - Bawumia's aide on religious attacks

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, known as Krobea Kwabena Asante on social media has label two NDC figures as “Pharisees”.



According to him, Ningo Prampram lawmaker Samuel Nartey George and NDC lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe are behaving like Pharisees seeking to distract Vice president Bawumia.



The two opposition figures have launched religious attacks on the Vice President following his election as flagbearer of the NPP.



In reaction, Krobea Kwabena Asante said Bawumia will continue to engage Christiandom irrespective of the attacks.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shall continue to engage Christiandom as he’s been doing, Pharaisees like Sam George, Edudzi Tamakloe etc can continue to wail” He wrote.



“Again, if they cannot stand that, they can hang themselves like their brother Judas Iscariot did in Akeldama. Same guys worried about it are practitioners of syncretism yet have the gut to question others,” he added.