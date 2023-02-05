Saloon car runs into Alajo drain, two occupants rescued

General News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

A Toyota Camry has fallen into the Alajo Drain.



It is unclear how the car ended up in the drain.



It has piqued the interest of locals, with many wondering how the car could be removed from the drain.



The registration number DV161L is blue-black.



Attempts to remove the car were futile because a towing vehicle hired to do so could not due to its size.



At the time of publication, a new towing company had been brought in to remove the car.



Some of the onlookers told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the car was occupied by two persons, a male and a female.



According to them, the female who was driving was reversing when the car fell into the drain.



They however managed to jump out of the car before it fell into the drain.