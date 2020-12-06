Salis Yakubu vows to release bedroom videos of Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: My News GH

The drama about the alleged $40k bribe of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to be far from over as the recorder at the centre of the controversy makes more damning allegations and revelations.



It would be recalled that Salis Achiluwor Yakubu was the man whom Kennedy Agyapong worked with to produce ‘who watches the watchman’ in the wake of the attacks on ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



Responding to the allegations of bribe, Mr Agyapong called his former ally, Salis an evil guy who is always in for the highest bidder. “That Yakubu boy is evil. He always goes for the highest bidder”, Mr Agyapong said. The maverick MP further stated that he is waiting after the elections to expose Yakubu to the whole world.



In what appears to be a rebuttal from Yakubu who spoke to Kevin Taylor on his ‘With All Due Respect’ show, Yakubu, the mastermind of the controversial ‘bribe’ video of the president, threatened to expose all persons connected with the killing of Ahmed Suale. “I will send you videos about how Abu Jinapor and Kennedy Agyapong did and said about Ahmed Suale’s death” he told Ekow Taylor.



In a shocking threat to Kennedy Agyapong, the former ally threatened to show sex videos of Kennedy Agyapong and expose women Mr Agyapong has been sleeping with. “You always hear Kennedy Agyapong say – this person has slept with that person… I will show his videos for the whole world to see the women Kennedy Agyapong has been sleeping with” he threatened.



Kennedy Agyapong is yet to respond to these threats.





