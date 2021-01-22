General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Sale of face mask up as cases increase

Face mask

In the wake of the current upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of face masks has jumped up, as most of the principal streets have been inundated with hawkers who entices the drivers and commuters to patronize it.



Scores of nose mask dealers told the Ghana News Agency at Ablekuma Curve Bus stop, that sales became slow for some time, but after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last address and the reopening of schools the patronage have shot up.



The traders noted that the usage of nose mask must be mandatory as people were recalcitrant, the security officials must scale-up the enforcement, through arrest and prosecution of offenders.



Other also attributed that gradual increment in the patronage to the recent upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases, which has caused fear and panic.



GNA observed that most of the roadside dealers in nose mask and other COVID-19 products starts the daily activities from 05:00 hours and closes at 20:00 hours.