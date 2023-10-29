Salaga-South MP commissions new infirmary, tailoring shop for municipal prisons service

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a remarkable demonstration of unwavering dedication to the welfare and rehabilitation of inmates, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga-South, Hajia Zuwera, officially commissioned a new infirmary and tailoring shop for the Municipal Prisons Service.



The project, which was completed in partnership with the immediate past Municipal Prisons Service Commander, CSP Joseph Miyella, will serve as a crucial facility for the healthcare needs of sick or injured prison inmates and provide vocational training opportunities.



During the commissioning event, MP Hajia Zuwera expressed her commitment to the project, stating, "I shared a similar vision for the proposed project and was glad to partner with and support the prisons service to construct this beautiful edifice."



She also emphasized the multifaceted benefits of the facility, stating, "The construction of this facility is to serve as a space for the immediate healthcare needs of sick or injured prison inmates and also provide an opportunity for the training of the inmates in vocational skills, specifically tailoring."



Hajia Zuwera extended her gratitude to all those who contributed to the project's success, acknowledging the support of various stakeholders.



The MP for Salaga-South expressed her intention to continue supporting the Municipal Prisons Service, stating, "I am certain that the commission of this project will not stop here, but my office will continue to support and partner with the Municipal Prisons Service to ensure the full utilization of this project."



Hajia Zuwera also shared her broader vision for the constituency, focusing on education, the provision of quality healthcare, and empowerment of youth and women.



She highlighted the strides made in these areas, including rehabilitation work on various health centers and the donation of medical supplies and equipment. She also announced her adoption of the Maternity Ward of the municipal hospital and pledged GHC 60, 765.00 for its rehabilitation.



The MP's commitment to providing quality healthcare for her constituents was further demonstrated through her use of part of the MP's common fund to pay the healthcare bills of patients referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital or other referral health centers.



NAY