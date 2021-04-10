Salaga South MP celebrates Easter with prisoners patients

Regional News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South Constituency, Hon. Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has as part of activities to mark this year’s Easter celebrations, presented packaged food, voltic water and veronica buckets to the inmates of Salaga Prisons and patients on admission at the Salaga Municipal hospital.



Presenting the items to the Municipal Prisons Commander and a representative of the Salaga hospital, the Chief Operations Officer of the office of the MP, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, aka Alhaji 4As explained that the presentation forms part of an annual initiative by the MP to support the less-privileged in the constituency.



The Municipal Prisons Commander CSP D. Joseph Miyella recounted how the inmates had asked when he reported to duty this morning what he had for them to celebrate the Easter and he responded that God will provide; little did he know that Hajia Zuwera’s donation was on its way. He expressed his greatest gratitude to Hajia Zuwera for her continuous support to the Salaga Prisons Service and her policy of inclusiveness.



A representative of the inmates prayed for Allah’s guidance, protection and blessings for the MP and thanked her for her continuous support.



At the Salaga hospital, Mr Imurana Abdul Gafaru, Physician Assistant received the food and joined the team in distributing the food to the patients. He thanked the Team for the gesture and expressed the gratitude of the entire hospital administration to the MP.



A patient Mr Baba Safyanu thanked the MP and prayed for Allah’s continued guidance for her. Another patient Madam Patricia Kabuke thanked the MP for remembering them during the festive occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Accompanying the Chief Operations Officer of the office of the Salaga South MP were the NDC Vice- Chairman for the Salaga South Constituency Alhaji Awudu Abba; the Zongo caucus coordinator Mallam Sumaila Ibn Hafiz; the Constituency executive member Mallam Imoro Tahiru, Mr Kwabena Andrew, personal Aide to the MP, Mr Nafiu Nyaba, Director of special projects, office of the MP and Mr Sulley Saaka, Director of Communication, Office of the MP.



